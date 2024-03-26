UK’s FTSE 100 edges lower as miners drag

UK’s FTSE 100 inched lower on Tuesday, dragged by miner stocks, while mixed messages from US monetary policymakers raised concerns about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.2%, by 0818 GMT and the domestically oriented FTSE 250 was down 0.1%.

Industrial metal miners fell 1.1%, tracking lower base metal prices.

Fed officials said on Monday they still had faith that US inflation will ease, but also acknowledged an increased sense of caution around the debate, fuelling concerns over the interest rate outlook.

Shares of Ocado Group rose 3.4% after online supermarket Ocado Retail, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer, reported a 10.6% increase in revenue in its latest quarter.

Online betting giant Flutter expects its core profit to jump by around 30% this year, sending shares up 3%.

Bootmaker Dr Martens’ shares dropped 5.6% to the bottom of the mid-cap index after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “sell” from “neutral”.