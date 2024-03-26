AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.74%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.22%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.61%)
HUBC 117.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.64%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (2.67%)
PAEL 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
SEARL 53.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.76%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
SSGC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
UNITY 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 edges lower as miners drag

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 02:23pm

UK’s FTSE 100 inched lower on Tuesday, dragged by miner stocks, while mixed messages from US monetary policymakers raised concerns about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.2%, by 0818 GMT and the domestically oriented FTSE 250 was down 0.1%.

Industrial metal miners fell 1.1%, tracking lower base metal prices.

Fed officials said on Monday they still had faith that US inflation will ease, but also acknowledged an increased sense of caution around the debate, fuelling concerns over the interest rate outlook.

Shares of Ocado Group rose 3.4% after online supermarket Ocado Retail, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer, reported a 10.6% increase in revenue in its latest quarter.

FTSE 100 gains for second straight week

Online betting giant Flutter expects its core profit to jump by around 30% this year, sending shares up 3%.

Bootmaker Dr Martens’ shares dropped 5.6% to the bottom of the mid-cap index after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “sell” from “neutral”.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 edges lower as miners drag

FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Board gives nod to PIA privatisation plan

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Oil trades little changed as markets weigh Russian supply woes against weaker dollar

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

10 Discos seek Rs2.765trn tariff adjustment

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Read more stories