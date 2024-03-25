AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-25

FTSE 100 gains for second straight week

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

LONDON: UK’s FTSE 100 closed at its highest level in a year on Friday as investors continued to cheer the dovish tilt in the Bank of England’s monetary policy, while insurer Phoenix Group notched its best day in four years after issuing an upbeat forecast.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to clinch its second straight week of gains, powered by a near 2% rise on Thursday after the BoE said the economy is moving in the direction for interest rate cuts.

At top of the index was Phoenix Group, adding 8.4% after the insurer said it expected to increase profits by nearly a half and generate higher operating cash by 2026.

The life insurance sector led sectoral advances, with a 2.2% gain.

“Life insurer Phoenix is incredibly popular with retirees thanks to its generous dividends and shareholders will be celebrating after better-than-expected results and a positive outlook for cash generation and debt reduction,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Meanwhile, the pound fell to its lowest in a month after data showed UK consumer spending stagnated in February and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said rate cuts were in play this year, boosting dollar-earners like Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser on the benchmark index.

On the other hand, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.1%, hauled by a 7.4% tumble in Darktrace after a technology growth fund advised by private equity firm KKR fully exited its investment in the cybersecurity firm.

Among others, J D Wetherspoon said sales growth had slowed at the start of its fiscal second half and that margins were still below pre-pandemic levels, sending its shares down 6.3%.

Legal & General climbed 1.4% after Reuters reported that the insurer and asset manager shelved a plan to obtain a China business licence and more than halved onshore headcount.

JD Sports fell 6.3% after its US counterpart Nike warned that its revenue in the first half of fiscal 2025 would shrink by a low single-digit percentage.

FTSE 100 FTSE

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 gains for second straight week

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme

Property market crisis: China needs to ‘reinvent itself’: IMF MD

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Russians lower flags, lay flowers to honour concert hall attack victims

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals

KP-EZDMC asked to take steps towards industrial promotion

Read more stories