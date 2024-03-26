AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.74%)
Ukraine says it hit warship that Russia took from it in 2014 with a missile

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 01:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine hit the Konstantin Olshansky landing ship, which Russia captured from Ukraine in 2014, with a missile, Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said on Tuesday morning.

“Currently, this ship is not combat-capable,” Pletenchuk said on national television. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Russia took the Konstantin Olshansky from Ukraine, along with most of Kyiv’s navy, when its troops occupied the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

“It had gone through a renovation and was being prepared for use against Ukraine, so unfortunately the decision was taken to strike this (ship),” Pletenchuk said.

He added that a Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile was used for this.

Ukraine, which still controls several hundred kilometres of Black Sea coastline despite Russian occupation of some of its southern regions, does not have any large warships.

Ukraine peace talks without Russia will fail, Kremlin spokesman says

However, it has conducted a series of successful strikes on Russia’s Black Sea fleet in recent months using missiles or seaborne drones.

Ukraine’s military claimed strikes on two other Russian landing ships in Crimea on Sunday.

