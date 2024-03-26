Palm oil extends gains on higher oil prices

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Tuesday amid higher crude oil prices, although a stronger ringgit capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 14 ringgit, or 0.33% to 4,261 ringgit ($903.33) a metric ton in morning trade, as of 0234 GMT.

Declining Indonesian palm oil exports may affect domestic supply, officials say

It had gained 0.64% during overnight trade.

Fundamentals

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.38%, while its palm oil contract was up 0.34%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped 0.14%.