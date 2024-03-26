AIRLINK 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
DGKC 65.02 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.57%)
FCCL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.81%)
HUBC 117.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.25%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.14%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
OGDC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (2.59%)
PAEL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.45 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.22%)
PRL 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.53%)
SEARL 53.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.37%)
SNGP 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.57%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.18%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TRG 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.72%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,777 Increased By 85.6 (1.28%)
BR30 22,304 Increased By 91.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 65,750 Increased By 332.5 (0.51%)
KSE30 21,654 Increased By 119.2 (0.55%)
Palm oil extends gains on higher oil prices

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 10:53am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Tuesday amid higher crude oil prices, although a stronger ringgit capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 14 ringgit, or 0.33% to 4,261 ringgit ($903.33) a metric ton in morning trade, as of 0234 GMT.

Declining Indonesian palm oil exports may affect domestic supply, officials say

It had gained 0.64% during overnight trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.38%, while its palm oil contract was up 0.34%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped 0.14%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices were on track to gain for a second straight day, after settling up more than a dollar on expectations of tighter supply driven by Russian production cuts and attacks on Russian refineries.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.13% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

  • Palm oil may continue to rise towards the resistance levels of RM4,400-4,420 per ton this week, with supports at RM3,980-4,000 per ton, LSEG Agriculture Research said in its weekly report published on Monday.

  • Palm oil may revisit its March 21 high of 4,314 ringgit per ton, as its strong gain on Monday suggests a continuation of the uptrend, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

