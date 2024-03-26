AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.74%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.22%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.61%)
HUBC 117.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.64%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (2.67%)
PAEL 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
SEARL 53.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.76%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
SSGC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
UNITY 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.1 against US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 26, 2024 Updated March 26, 2024 03:15pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating a marginal 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 278.10, up by Re0.03 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the rupee registered marginal improvement to settle at 278.13 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Pakistan and Afghanistan are likely to finalise the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) during the visit of a Pakistani delegation led by Commerce Secretary, Capt Khurram Agha (retired), sources told Business Recorder.

As per sources, negotiations on the revised Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) 2021 could not be finalised due to a change of government in Afghanistan. The main sticking points are the demand of Afghanistan side to allow import from India through Wagah, refusal to agree to quantitative restrictions or bans to curb smuggling and the refusal to agree to use the word Border Crossing Point in the agreement.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, owing to profit taking and pressured in part by a slightly stronger yen as Japanese government officials continued with their jawboning to defend the currency.

Against the greenback, the New Zealand dollar rebounded from a four-month low and last bought $0.5999, and likewise for sterling which firmed to $1.2636, away from last week’s one-month trough of $1.25755.

With a relatively light economic data calendar for the week, the market focus turns to the release of the Federal Reserve’s favoured inflation measure on Friday, which could guide the path of the US interest rate outlook.

The dollar index was last 0.02% lower at 104.20, while the euro rose 0.03% to $1.0840.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, was little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, as investors took a more mixed view toward the loss of Russian refinery capacity after recent Ukrainian attacks, though a slightly weaker US dollar offered some support.

Brent crude futures for May slipped 6 cents to $86.69 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 4 cents to $81.91 a barrel at 0701 GMT.

Brent rose 1.5% in Monday’s session while WTI gained 1.6% higher after Russia’s government ordered companies to cut output in the second quarter to meet a 9 million barrels per day (bpd) target to comply with pledges to the OPEC+ consumer group.

