AIRLINK 60.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.15%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
DFML 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
DGKC 65.10 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.7%)
FCCL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.81%)
HUBC 117.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.25%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.24%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
MLCF 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.55%)
OGDC 122.40 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.68%)
PAEL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.30 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.07%)
PRL 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.59%)
SEARL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.28%)
SNGP 61.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TELE 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TRG 70.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.73%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,777 Increased By 85.6 (1.28%)
BR30 22,299 Increased By 85.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 65,769 Increased By 352.1 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,661 Increased By 126.5 (0.59%)
Brecorder
Mar 26, 2024
Markets

Gold firms on softer dollar, focus on US inflation data

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024

Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar as investor focus turns to US inflation data due later this week, which could shed more light on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut this year.

Gold unchanged at Rs228,200 per tola in Pakistan

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,172.82 per ounce, as of 0122 GMT.

  • US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,173.70 per ounce. * The dollar index slipped 0.3% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

  • Gold prices hit a record high last week after Fed policymakers indicated they still expected to reduce interest by three-quarters of a percentage point by 2024 end despite recent high inflation readings.

  • Chicago Fed Bank President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday that at the Fed’s policy meeting last week he penciled in three rate cuts for this year.

  • Meanwhile, Fed Governor Lisa Cook cautioned the US central bank needs to proceed carefully as it decides when to begin cutting interest rates.

  • Investors now look forward to US core personal consumption expenditure price index data due on Friday. PCE price index is seen rising 0.3% in February, which would keep the annual pace at 2.8%.

  • Traders are pricing in a 70% probability that the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

  • Spot gold may retest resistance at $2,183 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $2,188-$2,196 range, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

  • Spot silver was flat at $24.68 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $906.10 and palladium gained 0.4% to $1,009.14.

