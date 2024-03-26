AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

NNI Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed dismay over the current gas tariff and decided to review the performance of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other companies.

As per details, PM Shehbaz has ordered the power ministry to complete 16 tasks in one to three months.

The PM directed to present the forensic audit of the recent hike in gas tariff, whereas gas theft, gas infrastructure and unsatisfactory performance report should be presented within three months.

Moreover, the ministry was also asked to form an inter-ministerial commission to monitor the Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline project.

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

Earlier, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) moved the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for another gas tariff hike, effective from July 1, 2024.

According to the proposal, SSGC urged the OGRA to jack up gas prices by Rs324 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), aiming to set a new average price of Rs1740.80 per mmbtu.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed for ensuring uninterrupted gas and power supply to the consumers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Minister of Energy Dr Musadik Malik also said that the government’s pledge to ensure electricity and gas supply during sehri and iftar times.

The minister said that the current government’s top priority is ensuring the convenience of the people. He reiterated the government is committed to facilitating local and foreign investment in the gas and minerals sector.

