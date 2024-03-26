Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that all the legal obstacles in the full implementation of the track and trace system should be removed.

The prime minister directed this during a review meeting regarding the track and trace system presided over by himself on Monday.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the current situation of the automatic tax system in the sugar, cement, fertiliser and tobacco sectors and the obstacles in the way of its full activation.

PM Shehbaz directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders

The meeting was informed that the track and trace system is fully functional in 14 big tobacco factories while 12 factories have been sealed due to lack of system.

The meeting was informed that the track and trace system is fully functional in all fertiliser industries. There are some technical issues in the application of the system in sugar and cement factories and measures are being taken to remove them.

It was also informed that warehouses are being raided to prevent smuggling across the country.

The prime minister directed that the law enforcement agencies should support the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in this regard.

Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb Khan, FBR Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana and related senior officials participated in the meeting.

The premier formed an inquiry committee that would submit a report within seven days after identifying the hindrances in the way of full activation of the track and trace system.

The committee would submit a report in the next seven days regarding obstacles in the way of full activation of the track and trace system and the people involved in tax evasion.

The committee will also give suggestions on the future course of action for the application of automatic tax system in the factories.

The track and trace system should have been completely restored in the last two years in the tobacco, sugar, cement, and fertiliser industry and apart from these four major sectors, the track and trace system should be installed in other important sectors as well, the premier directed.

He directed that implementation of the system should be ensured on all production lines of cement factories and called for a comprehensive plan for the implementation of the automatic system of track and trace system and digital strategy.

All such factories which refuse to install the track and trace system should be sealed immediately, he further instructed.

