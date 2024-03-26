Turkish ambassador meets Nawaz, Maryam

LAHORE: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci called on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Turkish ambassador showed interest for increasing cooperation in various fields.

The Turkish ambassador assured the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to increase cooperation with her government in various fields. It was agreed to promote cooperation in housing, tourism, education, health and vocational training.

