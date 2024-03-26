Ramazan package: Minister reviews services at Utility Store

LAHORE: On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar paid a visit to a Utility Store, here on Monday and reviewed services being provided to the people under Ramazan package.

The minister checked availability of daily use items and facilities being provided to customers at the Utility Store. He also checked the rate list and inquired from the consumers about the prices and quality of commodities being sold there.

Speaking on the occasion, Azam Nazeer Tarar said improvement in country's economy is foremost priority of the incumbent government.

He said the present government has given the biggest Ramazan Relief Package to the public in the history of Pakistan and daily use items are available for beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme as well as general public under the package.

Azam said Pakistan will move forward on the path of economic progress under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s dynamic leadership.

