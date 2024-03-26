AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Elahi, Moonis’s pleas: AT seeks replies from ECP

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal (AT) on Monday sought replies from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on appeals of PTI President Pervez Elahi and his absconding son Moonis Elahi against rejection of their nomination papers for by-polls in Punjab.

The returning officers rejected the papers of Pervez Elahi from PP-32, Gujrat for not disclosing details of his assets and Moonis from PP-158, Lahore for being an absconder in multiple cases of alleged corruption.

The appellants’ counsel argued that the decisions of the ROs were not based on facts. He said Pervez Elahi submitted the same documents along with the nomination papers for the February 8 general election and his candidature was duly accepted by the RO concerned.

The counsel argued that the Supreme Court had allowed politicians to contest the elections in the country who were declared absconders by different courts in politically motivated cases.

He said the apex court declared that contesting elections was a fundamental right of every citizen.

He asked the tribunal to set aside the impugned decisions of the ROs and accepted the nomination papers of the appellants.

PTI ECP by polls Moonis Elahi nomination papers Pervez Elahi appellate tribunal General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

