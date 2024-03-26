Minister for expeditiously advancing economic reforms agenda

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, on Monday, assured government’s determination to expeditiously advance the economic reforms agenda.

Addressing a press briefing, the minister said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working hard to address the economic challenges.

He said the efforts include privatisation of PIA, outsourcing of airports, cutting down government expenditures, and increasing the tax base.

The information minister announced that awards will be given to those who contributed to enhancing the country’s foreign exchange reserves and tax base.

A ceremony will be held at the Prime Minister’s House. He further said action will be taken against the tax evaders.

The information minister said that government officials are also visiting the Utility Stores outlets to monitor the implementation of the Ramadan package at the direction of the prime minister.

Tarar, while talking about politics, advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to engage in positive politics and play its role for the Charter of Economy.

Responding to a question, the minister said the government is focusing to fast track China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Responding to another question, he said the welfare of journalists is the responsibility of the state and the government is committed to this end.

He maintains that the government is taking steps for the welfare of the under-privileged people of Pakistan.

