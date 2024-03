ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the State of Palestine Ahmed Jawad A. A. Rabei paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday to convey his warm wishes on the assumption of office.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the foreign minister thanked the ambassador and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and called for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

