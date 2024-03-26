Strategy to explore new export markets being articulated: Jam

KARACHI: The federal government is devising a strategy to explore new export markets to enhance the country’s exports and earn more foreign exchange.

Talking to mediapersons during the visit to a utility store here on Monday, Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said the government has decided to fully facilitate the export-oriented industries to achieve a healthy growth and as part of these efforts, the ministry is focusing Central Asia, Gulf and other countries.

He said the federal government is taking multiple initiatives for the provision of relief to the public and increased the Ramadan Relief Package by Rs 5 billion to 12.5 billion aimed to provide maximum relief.

“A part of these efforts, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has increased the amount of the Ramadan Relief Package, ie, from Rs7.5 billion to Rs12.5 billion to facilitate the common man and ensure the availability of essential commodities at reasonable rates,” he added.

He said the government is also ensuring that all the necessary items must be made available at the utility stores at reasonable prices and this is merely a step to provide relief to masses.

am said although inflation is a global issue, there is a need to further strengthen the Price Control Mechanism to bring the inflation down.

He said that the government devising a strategy to facilitate the trade and industry to bring the economy on right track.

Replying to a question about law and order situation, he said that the federal and provincial governments were on the same page regarding the law and order situation and other challenges, however, there is a need to review the issue of unemployment and address the law and order situation.

Replying to another question, he said when we borrow from the IMF then we have to return it in a good manner.

Earlier, Minister Jam Kamal visited the utility store and talked to the customers on the relief package.

