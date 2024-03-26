Markets Print 2024-03-26
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 25, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,525.65
High: 65,656.50
Low: 65,301.74
Net Change: 373.82
Volume (000): 129,402
Value (000): 6,861,774
Makt Cap (000) 2,097,257,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,528.83
NET CH (-) 15.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,254.00
NET CH (-) 26.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,793.78
NET CH (+) 102.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,520.90
NET CH (+) 232.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,096.01
NET CH (+) 76.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,695.80
NET CH (-) 4.42
------------------------------------
As on: 25- MARCH -2024
====================================
