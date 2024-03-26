KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 25, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,525.65 High: 65,656.50 Low: 65,301.74 Net Change: 373.82 Volume (000): 129,402 Value (000): 6,861,774 Makt Cap (000) 2,097,257,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,528.83 NET CH (-) 15.23 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,254.00 NET CH (-) 26.08 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,793.78 NET CH (+) 102.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,520.90 NET CH (+) 232.52 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,096.01 NET CH (+) 76.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,695.80 NET CH (-) 4.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 25- MARCH -2024 ====================================

