HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up at Monday’s open as traders prepare for the release of key US data this week, including on inflation and consumer sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.20 percent, or 32.48 points, to 16,531.95.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.25 percent, or 7.53 points, to 3,040.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.30 percent, or 5.40 points, to 1,776.89.