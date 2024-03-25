AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Zaheer Abbasi Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reconstructed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet with Finance Minister in the chair after withdrawing himself from its chairmanship.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division in this regard had stated that that the Prime Minister has constituted the ECC, a key economic decision making body, with himself as chairman.

However, subsequently another notification was uploaded on the Cabinet Division website on Sunday that stated that the Prime Minister has reconstituted the ECC with Finance Minister in the chair.

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

Notification read that the Prime Minister has been pleased to reconstitute the ECC of the Cabinet with finance minister as chairman, while Ministers for Economic Affairs Division, Minister for Commerce Minister for Power Division, Minister for Petroleum and Minister for Planning Commission would the members of the ECC.

By special invitation, Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Chairman Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Secretary Power Division, Secretary Ministry of Commerce Division, Secretary Communications Division, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Industries & Production Division, Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Secretary Petroleum Division, Secretary Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Division, Secretary National Food Security & Research Division, Secretary Privatization Division, Secretary Railways Division, Secretary Revenue Division/ Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Secretary Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division, Secretary Water Resources Division, Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) can participate in the meeting.

