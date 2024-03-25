Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals

CAIRO: Israeli forces besieged two more Gaza hospitals on Sunday, pinning down medical teams under heavy gunfire, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, and Israel said it had captured 480 people in continued clashes at Gaza’s main Al Shifa hospital.

WHO ‘terribly worried’ as battle rages at Gaza’s largest hospital

Israeli forces say hospitals in the Palestinian enclave where war has been raging for over five months have frequently been used as strongholds of Hamas harbouring bases and weapons. Hames and medical staff deny this.