Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

CAIRO: Israeli forces besieged two more Gaza hospitals on Sunday, pinning down medical teams under heavy gunfire, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, and Israel said it had captured 480 people in continued clashes at Gaza’s main Al Shifa hospital.

Israeli forces say hospitals in the Palestinian enclave where war has been raging for over five months have frequently been used as strongholds of Hamas harbouring bases and weapons. Hames and medical staff deny this.

