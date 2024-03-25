PM vows to take steps aimed at eradicating tuberculosis

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister has reiterated government’s resolve towards at eradicating tuberculosis and improving the health and well-being of the citizens.

The premier on the World TB Day has applaud the services of everyone committed to the fight against tuberculosis and reiterate the government’s resolve towards supporting the initiatives aimed at eradicating TB and improving the health and well-being of our citizens.

PM added that the government recognizes the importance of addressing TB as a public health priority and has implemented various programs and policies to combat this disease.

He further stated that the tuberculosis remains a significant global health challenge, causing immense suffering and claiming far too many lives every year.

The premier said that it is crucial that we prioritize TB elimination in our global health agenda and allocate resources accordingly. Together, we can harness innovation, research, and technology to accelerate progress towards a TB-free world.

“Provision of universal access to quality essential health services is the constitutional responsibility of the Government. While we strive to provide equitable health services to our citizens, we deeply appreciate the role of the private sector and our global partners” he added.

He called upon all partners, organizations, healthcare professionals, and individuals to unite in Pakistan efforts to end TB and added that we must work collaboratively to strengthen healthcare systems, increase access to quality diagnosis and treatment, and raise awareness about the importance of TB prevention and control measures.

He said that let us pledge to work together, leaving no room for complacency, in our mission to eliminate TB from Pakistan.

