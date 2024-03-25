AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-25

Fahd Haroon awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Press Release Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

KARACHI: Former Minister of State & Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Former Focal Person to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Information Analytics, Former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Media Affairs, and Former Chairman of the Standing Committee on Press and Electronic Media FPCCI Fahd Haroon awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz by President Asif Ali Zardari.

His remarkable contributions to fortifying Pakistan’s cyber presence and elevating its digital influence have been pivotal. Following in the footsteps of his illustrious mother, the late Fariha Razak, a revered media personality and former Parliamentarian, this marks the second civil award for their family. Fariha Razak was previously also honoured with a civil award for her public service.

With an impressive career spanning both national and international media platforms, Fahd Haroon has held significant roles, including Former Minister of State & Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar Ul Haq Kakar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Former Focal Person to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Information Analytics, Former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Media Affairs, and Former Chairman of the Standing Committee on Press and Electronic Media FPCCI, among others.

Haroon’s expertise encompasses IT, management, media (both broadcast and digital), communications, and regulatory affairs. This wealth of experience has bestowed him with profound insights into the digital landscape and its implications for Pakistan. His reputation as a global authority is well-earned, and he commands respect from his peers.

Fahd Haroon’s extraordinary accomplishments solidify his role as a trailblazer and pioneer in Pakistan’s digital landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sitara i Imtiaz PM Shehbaz Sharif Fahd Haroon Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

200 characters

Fahd Haroon awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme

Property market crisis: China needs to ‘reinvent itself’: IMF MD

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Russians lower flags, lay flowers to honour concert hall attack victims

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals

KP-EZDMC asked to take steps towards industrial promotion

Read more stories