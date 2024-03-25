KARACHI: Former Minister of State & Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Former Focal Person to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Information Analytics, Former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Media Affairs, and Former Chairman of the Standing Committee on Press and Electronic Media FPCCI Fahd Haroon awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz by President Asif Ali Zardari.

His remarkable contributions to fortifying Pakistan’s cyber presence and elevating its digital influence have been pivotal. Following in the footsteps of his illustrious mother, the late Fariha Razak, a revered media personality and former Parliamentarian, this marks the second civil award for their family. Fariha Razak was previously also honoured with a civil award for her public service.

With an impressive career spanning both national and international media platforms, Fahd Haroon has held significant roles in IT, management, media (both broadcast and digital), communications, and regulatory affairs.

Haroon’s expertise encompasses IT, management, media (both broadcast and digital), communications, and regulatory affairs. This wealth of experience has bestowed him with profound insights into the digital landscape and its implications for Pakistan. His reputation as a global authority is well-earned, and he commands respect from his peers.

Fahd Haroon’s extraordinary accomplishments solidify his role as a trailblazer and pioneer in Pakistan’s digital landscape.

