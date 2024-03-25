PTI not allowed to hold rally in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of the federal capital has turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) application seeking permission to hold public gathering in Islamabad on March 30.

The district administration has cited the law and order situation as reason for not allowing PTI to hold a public gather in federal capital saying that in the district intelligence committee meeting, the reports of the police, special branch and intelligence bureau were reviewed with regard to security threat and decided not to allow any the gatherings in the city.

The decision was taken by the district administration on the request moved by the Regional President Islamabad Amir Mughal of PTI seeking permission from the district administration to hold a public meeting, in any one of the three places, in federal capital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024