Fesco says started working towards providing new power connections

Press Release Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Muhammad Amir has said that the necessary materials, meters and cables have been issued for installation of new connections on the applications received till 29 February, which will be installed by March 31.

Apart from this, two new lines of 500-KV Faisalabad West Grid are being laid to solve the complaint of low voltage in Bhamb and nearby areas, which will be completed by June and this problem will be solved on a permanent basis, he was addressing an open court held on Facebook at the FESCO headquarters.

In response to the questions asked by the public regarding new recruitments in FESCO, he replied that FESCO recruitments are subject to government policy and permission, there is a ban on new recruitments in the power sector; however, some criminal elements are extorting money from simple and forced people by pretending to recruit through fake advertisements, which is completely illegal. Public should be aware of them.

He said that various development projects are under way to ensure the provision of best services to consumers at their doorsteps. Helpline 118 and SMS service 8118 are working round the clock for immediate registration and redressal of their complaints. In addition, through the mobile app “FESCO Light”, access to other services including new connection, load change, name change has been made very easy for consumers and they are getting these facilities at home with a one click.

Chief Executive further said that FESCO is committed to providing quality service to its customers and more customer-friendly policies are being made in the future, which will establish an atmosphere of trust and communication between customers and FESCO staff. On this occasion, he appealed to the consumers to report the incident of electricity theft anywhere in their vicinity so that immediate action can be taken against them and the electricity thieves involved in this heinous national crime can be eliminated.

In Kachhari, the consumers of eight districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh and Khushab, informed the Chief Executive FESCO about issues of new connections soon, LT/HT proposals, two-phase transformers and replacement of defective meters etc. On the various complaints presented by the customers, the Chief Executive FESCO also directed the concerned officers to solve these problems immediately and submit a complete report.

At this occasion, Chief Engineer (CS) Engineer Sadaf Naz, DG (Admin) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Additional DG (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Director CS Iqbal Khan Niazi, Director CC&B Abdul Hai and Deputy Director 118 Ali Imran were also present.

FESCO FESCO chief Engr Muhammad Amir power connections

Fesco says started working towards providing new power connections

