Print 2024-03-25

Uplift of fisheries, aquaculture sectors: Lack of trained manpower described as ‘main hurdle’

Published 25 Mar, 2024

PESHAWAR: Due to lack of trained human resource and political will, the potential fisheries and aquaculture sub sectors of agriculture could not be fully taped as yet.

The potential for development of fisheries in Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is immense. Recent development between the government of China and the government of Pakistan has provided an opportunity for provision of support to public and private sector to align the sub sector of agriculture and trout aquaculture through adopting a robust policy and development strategy with implementation plan based on 5 Es frame work presented by Ministry of Planning and Development Government of Pakistan for creation of corridor for creation of new jobs with inclusive regional development.

According to Omar Hayat Khan, an expert on fisheries and aquaculture, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken an initiative for the preparation of implementation plan on fisheries and aquaculture for whole of the province but it has to be pointed out that without fisheries and aquaculture policy and development strategy the plan of implementation will be a fruitless efforts towards achievement of the goal of export, creation of corridor of new jobs in the province. Similarly, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir can also take the initiate in the right direction.

Aquaculture production can contribute to GDP to increase from 1% to 1.5 % and foreign exchange of approximately to the tune of one billion US$ within a period 3-5 years.

Trout fish aquaculture can be developed on cluster mechanism as the resources are located in different localities of each district and for its development proper planning is required to be protected from flood damage and other environmental hazards.

The private sector has to be mobilized to do investment in different components of the trout fish value chain. Direct foreign investment can also be attracted in the field of trout fish feed making, trout fish seed production and local manufacturers for making of requisite equipment for the trout fish hatcheries in the country. The existing trout fish production from substance level to commercial level is the requirement of the day to position them for export of trout fish

The human resource available in the provincial fisheries department and federal government have no formal training in management of commercial hatcheries and provision of support to private sector in commercialization of existing Trout Fish Production units.

This task should be mandated to Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority of Ministry of Commerce and Industry further Board of Investments should attract foreign direct investment in the Trout Fish Aquaculture Value Chain Components in collaboration with SMEDA. Fisheries Development Board has been working to aligning the Fisheries and Aquaculture sub Sector regulatory frame work through getting proper approval from competent authorities on regulatory frame work which has been done.

