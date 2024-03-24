PM Shehbaz orders upgrade of road network to link Reqo Dik project with Gwadar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday instruction authorities to upgrade the existing road network at the earliest to connect the Reqo Dik project with Gwadar by road, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister passed the order while chairing a meeting in Lahore on mines and minerals of Balochistan, with special context to teh Reqo Di project.

The development comes two days after a delegation of Barrick Gold Company led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow met PM Shehbaz, where the prime minister said that the Reko Diq project would prove to be a game changer for the development of Balochistan and the region.

“This project will usher in a new era of development of the province and prosperity of the people,” he said then.

In the meeting on Sunday, PM Shehbaz emphasised appropriate planning regarding the communication infrastructure, especially the railway line, to take full advantage of minerals in Balochistan.

Shehbaz said also advised to consult all stakeholders at the official level as well as to remove obstacles regarding the project.

Regarding the protection and safety of the workers associated with the Reqo Dik project, the prime minister said security will be ensured for those working on the project and logistics and transport from Reqo Dik to the port.

Besides, he instructed to expedite the completion of under construction roads. A strategy should be evolved regarding the feasibility of a railway network from Reqo Dik to Gwadar port, the prime minister said.

He added that Reqo Dik to Gwadar rail project would ensure easy and swift access as well as reduce distance as compared to Bin Qasim port. Shehbaz said the mineral-rich district of Chaghai would benefit from the new railway line and help promote mining industry.

The prime minister directed to remove hindrances at the official level to complete the Environment and Social Impact Assessment regarding the Reqo Dik project.

The meeting was informed that feasibility of Reqo Dik project would be completed by the end of this year. It was said that 6,000 containers would be transported to the port every month from Reqo Dik.

It was also informed that the concentrate pipeline of the project would be the second longest slurry pipeline in the world. Shehbaz was informed that the mining company would construct a link road from Reqo Dik to National Highway-40.

The meeting was briefed that 50% construction work on 103 kilometers long road from Naukundi to Mashkhel had been completed to connect Reqo Dik with Gwadar.

Among others, a delegation of Barrick Gold Company led by its Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow attended the meeting.

At the end, the prime minister also sought a detailed briefing next week on Reqo Dik and Rail Connectivity.