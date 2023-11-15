BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BIPL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.48%)
BOP 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.01%)
DGKC 67.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
FABL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
FCCL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.39%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.75%)
OGDC 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PIOC 112.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.18%)
PRL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.02%)
TRG 81.63 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-15

Pakistan drawing Saudi interest in Reko Diq

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has shown interest in acquiring government stakes in Pakistan’s Reko Diq gold and copper mine, an official of the South Asian nation said on Tuesday, adding that an international adviser was close to completing a valuation.

Barrick Gold Corp owns a 50% stake in the mine, with the remaining 50% owned by the governments of Pakistan and the province of Balochistan. Barrick considers the mine one of the world’s largest underdeveloped copper-gold areas. The government expects that the valuation to be completed before Dec. 25, Jahanzeb Khan, the prime minister’s adviser on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), told journalists. He did not identify the adviser.

Pakistan has previously said Barrick would invest $10 billion in the project. Barrick in August said it was open to bringing in Saudi Arabia as one of its partners in the mine.

Khan said that Islamabad will enter talks with Riyadh after the valuation is completed, and determine what its expectations are. The Saudi Arabian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of a prolonged economic crisis, and narrowly averted sovereign default earlier this year after a last-gasp $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

But the deal rests on the country’s ability to bring in foreign direct investment to shore up its critically low foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan is banking on old allies in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, to lead the investment.

Khan said that Pakistan was keen on having Saudi Arabia on board, but said Islamabad was “not in a rush” and did not want to have “distress sales” for any of its assets and would protect its national interests.

Pakistan Saudi Arabia IMF Balochistan REKO DIQ FDI investments copper mine gold mine barrick IMF and Pakistan Jahanzeb Khan SIFC Barrick Gold Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan drawing Saudi interest in Reko Diq

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Wrong computation of tax liability: FTO asks FBR to refund excess income tax to taxpayers

Forex deals: Tax on windfall profits of banks likely

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank to commence operations

Show-cause notice: SJC to consider Justice Naqvi’s reply on 20th

Bilawal sharpens anti-PML(N) rhetoric

Read more stories