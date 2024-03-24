WWF marks 18th edition of ‘Earth Hour’

KARACHI: WWF on Saturday marked the 18th edition of its “Earth Hour” - a world’s largest environmental movement to support the planet.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan, said that Pakistan is in the list of top ten countries worst affected due to adverse impacts of climate change.

In 2022, the nation saw widespread rains and devastating floods, resulting in more than 1700 human causalities, economic losses, and serious damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

People need to embark on a climate resilient development model, promote nature-based solutions, and conserve our energy and water resources.

“This Earth Hour unites us to contribute towards the common cause which improves the health of the planet and well-being of the people, conserves biodiversity, and mitigates the negative impacts of climate change,” Khan added.

