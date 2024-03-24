AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-24

WWF marks 18th edition of ‘Earth Hour’

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2024 03:02am

KARACHI: WWF on Saturday marked the 18th edition of its “Earth Hour” - a world’s largest environmental movement to support the planet.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan, said that Pakistan is in the list of top ten countries worst affected due to adverse impacts of climate change.

In 2022, the nation saw widespread rains and devastating floods, resulting in more than 1700 human causalities, economic losses, and serious damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

People need to embark on a climate resilient development model, promote nature-based solutions, and conserve our energy and water resources.

“This Earth Hour unites us to contribute towards the common cause which improves the health of the planet and well-being of the people, conserves biodiversity, and mitigates the negative impacts of climate change,” Khan added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

WWF Hammad Naqi Khan Earth Hour

Comments

200 characters

WWF marks 18th edition of ‘Earth Hour’

Ease of doing business: Aleem-led panel to articulate strategy

Govt to implement five-year road map for economic progress: Dar

Major transformation: SECP removing technical glitches

DEEP, SBIP projects: WB approves $149.7m financing

IMF asks FBR to review tax incentive regimes

Anti-piracy operations: 27 Pakistanis among 102 rescued, claims Indian navy

Article 199: SC says high courts don’t have suo motu power

Pakistan Day Parade ceremony: President says there will be no compromise on national sovereignty

Defence minister meets Zardari: Islamabad, Riyadh reiterate resolve to work together

Pakistan Day celebrated

Read more stories