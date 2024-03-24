Sindh governor for giving due importance to business community

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, while underscoring the need to make collective efforts for changing the mindset about business community, stressed that the rulers and state representatives will have to realize that Pakistan will progress only when the businessmen of the entire country prosper which will only be possible when these businessmen and industrialists get a special place and due respect.

“It has always been my desire and I am trying really hard to get it implemented that the business community is given a special status in the Bluebook of Pakistan which would leave no choice for the rulers but to wholeheartedly respect the business community and walk towards them for consultations”, he added while speaking as Chief Guest at an Iftar dinner hosted by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in honour of Karachi-based diplomats.

Consul Generals and Deputy Consuls from friendly countries including United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, Vietnam, Iran, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Oman, Qatar, Turkiye, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Bangladesh attended the reception.

While appreciating the support and cooperation extended by Karachi Chamber, the Governor said, “Keeping in view the importance of business community, I, during the last 17 months, have always promptly responded to all the problems raised by each and every businessman as I firmly believe that it is these businessmen who are the future of Pakistan.”

“Today we are going door-to-door and seeking loans from the IMF, China and others but instead of doing so, if all the stakeholders come to Karachi to hold consultations for creating an enabling business environment and resolving issues being faced by business community, I am confident that the economic crises will be over,” said Kamran Tessori. “We all will have to join heads to pull the country out of ongoing crises which have terribly affected the lives of our people.”

Addressing the listeners on behalf of all members of Diplomatic Corps based in Karachi, Consul General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat said that KCCI and TDAP were both very important to the diplomatic corps as they play an important role to enhance bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and other friendly countries.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, in his remarks, urged the diplomatic community to look at Pakistan as a promising country where the situation has been progressing and improving.

He informed that food exports, which stood at around US$4.5 billion, will this year close at US$7.8 billion due to value addition whereas sesame seeds exports, which stood at a mere US$20 to US$30 million dollars, have also ascended significantly. “We have become the largest exporter of sesame seeds to China where sesame seeds worth US$480 million have been exported. Everyone was anticipating that the exports would go down this year and hardly finish at somewhere around US$27 billion but I am telling you, the exports will touch US$32 billion,” he added.

President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh said that although Pakistan was currently passing through severe financial crunch yet the country holds immense potential.

“We feel that there is much room where we can improve and I assure you that serious efforts are being made not only by the business community but also by the government to expand Pakistan’s trade and investment relations with friendly countries all around the world”, he said, adding that likewise, members of diplomatic corps can also help Pakistan in many other ways and they have been doing so but there was still lot more that needs to be done.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024