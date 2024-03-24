Reviving parliament-to- parliament contacts termed vital step

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that ties between Pakistan and Turkiye are based upon shared values of religion and culture.

He also expressed that reviving parliament to parliament contacts are vital for regional prosperity and development.

The Speaker expressed these views during his meeting with Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Pacaci who called on him at Parliament House Islamabad on Saturday.

While reminding about his initiative of 1st Speaker’s Conference in 2017, he said that Parliaments of both nations have vast opportunities of collaboration under auspices of multiple parliamentary forums. He also extended invitation to Speaker of Turkiye Parliament. He said that Pakistan has also vast opportunities in trade and businesses. He also added, “Pakistan is blessed with diverse natural landscape which renders it wonderful destination for tourists like Turkiye.”

Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Pacaci extended felicitation to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his successful election as Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan. He said that Turkiye always values high its ties with Pakistan as people of both nations are intertwined since centuries. He said that parliament to parliament contacts vital for strengthening these ties.

