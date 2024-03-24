Islamabad witnessing alarming rise in crime incidents

ISLAMABAD: Robbers and burglars continued with their looting spree in the capital city as carjackers stole over 60 vehicles including motorbikes, and armed persons snatched 70 mobile phones as well as huge cash in different areas during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 15 cases of different kinds of theft including robbery and snatching at gunpoint.

The 60 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations included seven cars and 53 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Sumbal, Margalla, Noon, Kohsar, and Shehzad Town police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole eight motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station, six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station, five motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area, five from the limits of Hummak police station, five vehicles from the jurisdiction of Noon as well as another five motorbikes from the limits of Kohsar station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched eight mobile phones, auto thieves stole five vehicles, and robbers struck at one place in the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Another eight cases of mobile snatching and three cases of auto theft were reported to Shehzad Town police station. Armed persons snatched two mobile phones and auto thieves stole eight motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station and another five cases of mobile snatching, four cases of robbery and three cases of car theft were reported to Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched five mobile phones, robbers struck at one place and auto thieves stole five motorbikes from the limits of Noon police station. Armed persons snatched five mobile phones and car lifters stole four bikes and one car from the limits of Kohsar police station as well as carjackers stole five motorbikes as well as one car, armed persons snatched two mobile phones, and robbers struck at one place in the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

Furthermore, five cases of mobile snatching, three cases of auto theft, and one case of robbery were reported at Khanna police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024