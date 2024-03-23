AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India protests German remarks on opposition leader’s arrest

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:34pm
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest against the arrest of AAP leader and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on March 22, 2024. Photo: AFP
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest against the arrest of AAP leader and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on March 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India summoned a German envoy on Saturday to protest against his government’s remarks about the arrest of an Indian opposition leader.

New Delhi summoned the German embassy’s deputy chief of mission, Georg Enzweiler, “and conveyed India’s strong protest,” India’s foreign ministry said.

The embassy had no comment about the protest.

Arvind Kejriwal, a national opposition figure and chief minister of Delhi’s capital territory, was arrested by India’s financial crime-fighting agency on Thursday on corruption charges that his party rejects, a month before national elections.

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal arrested in liquor graft case

Asked about the arrest at a government press conference on Friday, Sebastian Fischer, spokesperson for Germany’s foreign office said, Berlin had taken note.

“We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case,” Fischer said, adding that like anyone else facing accusations, Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial.

“We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary,” the Indian ministry said in a statement. “Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted.”

It said the law will take its course in the matter, as in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world.

New Delhi and Berlin share good ties, and the two countries have been coming closer on strategic issues, including defence technology.

India Germany New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

200 characters

India protests German remarks on opposition leader’s arrest

IMF, govt to hold talks on EFF next month: minister

On Pakistan Day, President Zardari urges people to reaffirm commitment to democracy, justice

Ex-PCB chief and veteran diplomat Shaharyar Khan dies at 89

India extends ban on onion exports indefinitely ahead of general election

SLA: IMF waiting for release of March data?

Imad Wasim takes back retirement from international cricket

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

Russia arrests concert hall gunmen as death toll rises to 115

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

PM approves reconstituted CCoP with Dar as its chairman

Read more stories