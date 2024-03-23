AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Secure Logistics Group eyes raising at least Rs600mn through IPO

BR Web Desk Published 23 Mar, 2024 11:40pm

Pakistan’s Secure Logistics Group Ltd (SLG) is planning an initial public offering (IPO) at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), aiming to raise at least Rs600 million ($2.16 million).

“The scheduled book building dates are March 27th and 28th,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), the sole financial adviser and bookrunner for the deal, on Saturday.

The Islamabad-based company, which offers solutions specialising in logistics and vehicle fleet management services across the country, plans to sell 50 million shares at a floor price of Rs12 per share.

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

SLG has also arranged pre-IPO equity of Rs585 million from Saudi Bugshan (Rs248 million) and Karandaaz Pakistan (Rs237 million) who are already their strategic investors.

As per the brokerage house, the primary purpose of the equity capital raising is to “deleverage the balance sheet in an unprecedented high interest rate environment, enhance company’s technology infrastructure base to complete the on-going Tech-Pivot and initiate expansion into the regional markets”.

In Q1 CY2019, the company successfully closed Rs600 million convertible Term Finance Issue. “The funds were utilised for major fleet expansion by way of an addition of 54 prime movers and semi-trailers each.”

In 1Q CY20, SLG successfully raised capital of Rs1.2 billion through equity issue, and the funds were mainly used to expand business operations by acquiring 34 Prime Movers/Semi-Trailers and 62 Distribution Vehicles, along with partial debt repayment, the brokerage house said.

As per AHL, the company posted an EPS of Rs2.28 for CY2023 implying P/E of 5.39x at a floor price of Rs12.

Back in 2022, SLG, in a notice to the PSX, had said that it aims to Rs1.5 billion through an IPO.

The company back then said that it would utilise the funds generated from the IPO to expand operations. However, the company did not pursue the IPO channel back then.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Arif Habib Limited PSX IPO floor price Secure Logistics Group deleverage fleet expansion

Comments

200 characters

Secure Logistics Group eyes raising at least Rs600mn through IPO

On Pakistan Day, President Zardari urges people to reaffirm commitment to democracy, justice

Ex-PCB chief and veteran diplomat Shaharyar Khan dies at 89

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Defence Minister discuss security, regional issues

Govt to implement five-year roadmap for economic progress: FM Dar

Imad Wasim takes back retirement from international cricket

Islamic State releases photo of alleged attackers in Russia shooting

Putin vows retribution for concert hall attack, as death toll climbs to 133

India protests German remarks on opposition leader’s arrest

India extends ban on onion exports indefinitely ahead of general election

Read more stories