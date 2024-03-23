AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
On Pakistan Day, President Zardari urges people to reaffirm commitment to democracy, justice

BR Web Desk Published 23 Mar, 2024 11:10am

As nation celebrates Pakistan Day, President Asif Ali Zardari urged the people to reaffirm commitment to democracy, justice, and equality.

Pakistan Day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

Through this resolution, the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. A change of guards ceremony were also held at the mausoleums of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore.

The grand military parade held in Islamabad featured contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces conducting a march past.

Fighter planes also presented aerobatic maneuvers.

Meanwhile, an investiture ceremony will also be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the afternoon where President Zardari will confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

In his message, the president stressed upon the nation to participate in nation-building process actively, embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion, as per Radio Pakistan.

President Zardari said the armed forces, civil administration, police, and law enforcement agencies have, with unwavering commitment, “ensured the safety, security, and sovereignty of our nation”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message asked nation to follow the footsteps of founding fathers to make Pakistan a trivet of peace, progress and stability.

“Our forefathers made untiring efforts and rendered exemplary sacrifices for Pakistan as millions of Muslims left their homes in India and decided to migrate to Pakistan.

We are completely cognizant of the serious challenges confronting Pakistan currently including inflation, unemployment, circular debt, fiscal and trade deficit, and above all the growing scourge of terrorism.“

