AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-23

Privatisation of Discos, various IPPs projects under study

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan and Federal Minister for Power and Works Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari held a detailed meeting in which they discussed the privatisation of DISCOs and various projects of IPPs for the purpose of privatisation.

It was decided that the process of privatisation would be accelerated.

Similarly, the pace of handing over the projects of the Ministry of Energy to the private sector will also be expedited.

Privatisation programme: MoF opposes delisting of all Discos

Both federal ministers Aleem Khan and Awais Leghari gave instructions to the relevant departments to finalise the process of privatisation as soon as possible.

Aleem Khan assured all possible cooperation from his department in this regard.

It was decided that a meeting of concerned sections will be convened soon for the privatisation of various projects of DISCOs and IPPs so that the pace of work in this regard can be reviewed and the process can be completed as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs privatisation DISCOS ministry of energy Discos privatisation Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari

Comments

200 characters

Privatisation of Discos, various IPPs projects under study

Pakistan, China agree to expedite CPEC Phase-2

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

SLA: IMF waiting for release of March data?

Forex dealers, ECs, others: e-integration with FBR made mandatory

Livestock, sugar, other commodities: Ban on export proposed by Jam

SC seeks reports on ‘conversion’ of agri land

Tax system digitalisation: PTBA says concerned at certain provisions of new SRO

Chinese investment: cabinet panel notified

Read more stories