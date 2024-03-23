AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-23

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

Zaheer Abbasi Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to keep two important decision-making committees – the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) with himself.

Two separate notifications to this effect have been issued by the Cabinet Division and the first motivation stated that the prime minister has constituted the ECC of the Cabinet and he himself would be chairman of the ECC.

Ministers for Finance, Economic Affairs Division, Commerce, Power, Petroleum and Planning, Development and Special Initiatives would be members of the ECC.

Govt to take tough economic measures to steer country out of crisis: PM Shehbaz

By special invitation, Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman, Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Secretary, Power Division, Secretary, Commerce Division, Secretary, Communications Division, Secretary, Finance Division, Secretary, Industries and Production Division, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Secretary, Petroleum Division, Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Secretary, National Food Security and Research Division, Secretary, Privatization Division, Secretary, Railways Division, Secretary, Revenue Division/Chairman, FBR, Secretary, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Secretary, Water Resources Division, Chairman, Board of Investment can attend the meeting.

Another notification issued by the Cabinet Division said that the prime minister in terms of rule 17(2) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to constitute the CCoE.

The prime minister will be the chairman of the CCoE while ministers for Economic Affairs, Finance, Petroleum, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Minister for Power would be its members.

Member by special invitation, secretary Finance Division, Secretary Power Division, Secretary Petroleum Division, Secretary Law and Justice Division, Chairman NEPRA, Chairman OGRA can attend the meeting.

The terms of reference (ToRs) of the committee are; (i) to ensure the smooth implementation of energy projects currently underway or in the pipeline, in particular projects falling under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, well within timelines stipulated for these projects; (ii) identify and remove bottlenecks in the expeditious implementation of these projects; (iii) identify the flaws and deficiencies of the existing legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formulate reform(iv) review the current energy policy and remove its weaknesses; (v) formulation of policies/plans on energy conservation and regular/periodical monitoring of such policies/plans; (vi) conduct inter-ministerial coordination whenever required, but at last once every fortnight; (vii) ensure adequate stocks of POL products in the country through policy/administrative measures; (viii) Develop efficient energy markets through deregulation within. limits allowed by regulators; and reduce theft losses in the energy sector and to pass on benefits to the consumer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECC CCOE cabinet division PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

Privatisation of Discos, various IPPs projects under study

Pakistan, China agree to expedite CPEC Phase-2

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

SLA: IMF waiting for release of March data?

Forex dealers, ECs, others: e-integration with FBR made mandatory

Livestock, sugar, other commodities: Ban on export proposed by Jam

SC seeks reports on ‘conversion’ of agri land

Tax system digitalisation: PTBA says concerned at certain provisions of new SRO

Chinese investment: cabinet panel notified

Read more stories