Senate elections: PPP leader accuses KP govt of violating constitution

Naveed Butt Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that the Senate elections are going to be held on April 2, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is avoiding the swearing-in of reserve seats and it is violating the Constitution.

Addressing a news conference on Friday, PPP Spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi said that the opposition parties are approaching the court as they are worried that the Senate seats will not be given to the opposition. In case of taking the oath, the government alliance will get six seats in the Senate from KP as it will be successful in the senate election,” he said.

He regretted that the attitude of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur towards the federal government was “irresponsible”. He was of the view that the elected representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should give responsible statements for maintaining political stability which was the need of the hour.

The PPP spokesperson said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker should play an impartial role in running the affairs of the house. He said that administering oaths from the lawmakers elected on reserved seats was the legal responsibility of the speaker which must be fulfilled. Otherwise, the legal way would be adopted, he said.

Kundi stressed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to maintain good relations with the federal government. He suggested the KP government take steps in collaboration with the federal government for the development, prosperity, and welfare of the province.

Replying to a question regarding the massive load shedding of electricity and gas in Dera Ismail Khan, the PPP information secretary said that he would contact the federal government for the purpose so that the issue could be resolved amicably.

