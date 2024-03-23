First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels: Pakistan calls for enhanced global cooperation to ensure energy security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for enhanced international cooperation, including technical assistance and provision of financial assistance by multilateral financial institutions, to ensure the energy security of developing countries.

Pakistan’s call was presented by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during the First Nuclear Energy Summit held in Brussels, Belgium on 21 March 2024, the Foreign Office said here on Friday.

Addressing the Summit, the Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s achievements in peaceful uses of nuclear technology particularly in the generation of electricity.

According to the statement of the Foreign Office, Dar underscored the importance of nuclear energy to address the challenges of climate mitigation and adaptation. He stressed that as a country severely affected by climate change and climate-induced disasters, Pakistan was keen to diversify its energy mix with low-carbon energy sources.

The Foreign Minister called for enhanced international cooperation, including technical assistance and the provision of financial assistance by multilateral financial institutions, to ensure the energy security of developing countries.

He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to share its experience and expertise in the field of civilian nuclear technology with other countries, particularly the developing States.

In his meeting with Director General IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi, the statement added that the foreign minister appreciated the IAEA’s role in enhancing peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

He expressed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing the share of nuclear energy in the energy mix and underscored the importance of technical cooperation of the Agency to which Pakistan is also making significant contributions.

Foreign Minister Dar stressed that international financial institutions and banks should support nuclear energy projects in developing countries to enable them to meet their energy needs and achieve zero emissions goals.

The Foreign Minister also held bilateral meetings with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Bayramov Jeyhun, the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan, and the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Almazrouel Suhail.

In these meetings, discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation, it added.

“Co-hosted by the Prime Minister of Belgium and Director General IAEA, the Summit provided an important platform for engaging world leaders in exploring cooperation in nuclear energy, reducing the use of fossil fuels, and boosting economic development,” it further stated.

It was also an important occasion to further strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with the IAEA on nuclear science, applications and power.

Foreign Minister Dar has called upon the multilateral development institutions to consider aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects.

In a video message with regard to Pakistan’s participation in the Nuclear Energy Summit, Foreign Minister Dar called upon the multilateral development institutions to consider aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects which will help the developing countries install nuclear energy plants.

He said other heads of delegations at the summit also asked the international financial institutions to consider the same.

The Foreign Minister said nuclear energy is regarded as the safest source of energy after hydro, adding that Pakistan has installed nuclear energy capacity of more than 3,500 megawatts. He pointed out that Pakistan is also building another nuclear power plant Chashma-5 with the cooperation of China.

