Business & Finance Print 2024-03-23

SCCI to highlight the issue of unemployment facing KP

Amjad Ali Shah Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

PESHAWAR: Preparations for organizing a business conference theme: “Watan Kay Maimar – Tajir Aur Sanatkar” [traders and industrialists – builders of the nation] under auspicious of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have started, which is being scheduled in second week of May.

A promotional campaign for the proposed conference has been formally launched as billboards and banners were installed at various squares and main routes and bazaars in the city, which conveyed a message that why treasure-filled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is behind in the journey of progress and why traders and industrialists in trouble and highly qualified youth jobless?

In this respect, a meeting was held at the chamber house under chairmanship of Fuad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to review the arrangement of the forthcoming business moot, said in a statement here on Friday. KP is blessed with abundant natural resources, despite the fact that businessmen of this province have faced enormous difficulties, Fuad Ishaq told the meeting.

The SCCI chief said no attention was paid toward treasures-filled KP province, owing to which it is behind in the race of progress as compared to other federating units.

According to a statement, a giant billboard has been installed at a busy square of the city, noting that on one hand unemployment is increasing in KP while traders and investors are highly disappointed in the prevailing scenario.

unemployment traders youth SCCI business community industrialists business conference

