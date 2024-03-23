PCB to pick PSL-9 best players for training camp

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that talented players who showed performance in the HBL-PSL-9 would be given chance to show their talent.

“The players selected on merit on the basis of performance have the ability to produce good results,” Naqvi said in a meeting, which reviewed selection of players for the training camp for upcoming series against New Zealand. Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, the director international cricket and other authorities attended the meeting. Naqvi said the players who gave the best performances during the Pakistan Super League-9 would be called for the fitness and training camp.

It may be added that the New Zealand cricket team will be visiting Pakistan in April for a five-match T20I series, starting on April 18, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup that begins in June.

The PCB chief asked the selectors to select players on the basis of merit and their performances. He made it clear that no one recommendations would be accepted in the selection of players for the camp.

The chief selector Wahab Riaz submitted a report about the bowlers and batters who gave stellar performances during the recently concluded HBL-PSL-9 in which Muhammad Irfan Khan was named 'Emerging Player of the Tournament', Saim Ayub 'All-Rounder of the Tournament', Muhammad Irfan Khan 'Fielder of the Tournament', Azam Khan 'Wicketkeeper of the Tournament', Usama Mir 'Bowler of the Tournament', Usman Khan 'Batter of the Tournament' and Shadab Khan 'Player of the Tournament.'

Moreover, the inaugural Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 started here at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The opening ceremony was held at the Gaddafi Stadium. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi graced the occasion.

A PCB spokesman said, the 21 matches in the Lahore leg will be broadcast LIVE on PTV Sports to provide an exposure of competitive cricket to the players. The ball-by-ball live scorecards of the whole tournament will be available on CricHQ. The participating teams will use the home and away dressing rooms of the Gaddafi stadium, which is also the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket Board, while the wickets for the tournament will be curated by the stadium’s dedicated ground staff.

The PCB has also allowed free entry for the spectators to watch the games and the Fazal Mahmood enclosure will be opened an hour before the start of the game.

The Islamabad leg of the tournament will take place at Miusam Cricket Ground from 23rd March onwards while the matches in Karachi will take place at Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad and IBA Karachi University Ground.

