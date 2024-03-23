AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-03-23

PCB to pick PSL-9 best players for training camp

Muhammad Saleem Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that talented players who showed performance in the HBL-PSL-9 would be given chance to show their talent.

“The players selected on merit on the basis of performance have the ability to produce good results,” Naqvi said in a meeting, which reviewed selection of players for the training camp for upcoming series against New Zealand. Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, the director international cricket and other authorities attended the meeting. Naqvi said the players who gave the best performances during the Pakistan Super League-9 would be called for the fitness and training camp.

It may be added that the New Zealand cricket team will be visiting Pakistan in April for a five-match T20I series, starting on April 18, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup that begins in June.

The PCB chief asked the selectors to select players on the basis of merit and their performances. He made it clear that no one recommendations would be accepted in the selection of players for the camp.

The chief selector Wahab Riaz submitted a report about the bowlers and batters who gave stellar performances during the recently concluded HBL-PSL-9 in which Muhammad Irfan Khan was named 'Emerging Player of the Tournament', Saim Ayub 'All-Rounder of the Tournament', Muhammad Irfan Khan 'Fielder of the Tournament', Azam Khan 'Wicketkeeper of the Tournament', Usama Mir 'Bowler of the Tournament', Usman Khan 'Batter of the Tournament' and Shadab Khan 'Player of the Tournament.'

Moreover, the inaugural Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 started here at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The opening ceremony was held at the Gaddafi Stadium. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi graced the occasion.

A PCB spokesman said, the 21 matches in the Lahore leg will be broadcast LIVE on PTV Sports to provide an exposure of competitive cricket to the players. The ball-by-ball live scorecards of the whole tournament will be available on CricHQ. The participating teams will use the home and away dressing rooms of the Gaddafi stadium, which is also the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket Board, while the wickets for the tournament will be curated by the stadium’s dedicated ground staff.

The PCB has also allowed free entry for the spectators to watch the games and the Fazal Mahmood enclosure will be opened an hour before the start of the game.

The Islamabad leg of the tournament will take place at Miusam Cricket Ground from 23rd March onwards while the matches in Karachi will take place at Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad and IBA Karachi University Ground.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB ICC T20 World Cup Mohsin Naqvi PSL 9 HBL PSL 9

Comments

200 characters

PCB to pick PSL-9 best players for training camp

Privatisation of Discos, various IPPs projects under study

Pakistan, China agree to expedite CPEC Phase-2

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

SLA: IMF waiting for release of March data?

Forex dealers, ECs, others: e-integration with FBR made mandatory

Livestock, sugar, other commodities: Ban on export proposed by Jam

SC seeks reports on ‘conversion’ of agri land

Tax system digitalisation: PTBA says concerned at certain provisions of new SRO

Chinese investment: cabinet panel notified

Read more stories