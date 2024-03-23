AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-23

Two lending agreements on hydropower projects signed with SFD

Tahir Amin Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan and Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) signed two loan agreements amounting 107 million dollars for hydropower projects.

A delegation from the SFD, led by Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad, chief executive officer (CEO) SFD, during its visit to Pakistan (22-24 March, 2024), called on Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs on 22nd March 2024.

Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed the delegation and appreciated the efforts of SFD for financing in the fields of health, energy, infrastructure, and education as well as the recent floods.

The CEO SFD thanked the minister and the Government of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality as well as the conferment of award.

Ahad Khan Cheema also witnessed signing of the loan agreements for Shounter Hydropower Project (48MW) – $66 million and Jagran IV Hydropower Project (22MW) – $41 million.

Dr Kazim Niaz, secretary Economic Affairs Division, and Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad signed the financing agreements.

These endeavours aim at harnessing the indigenously available hydropower potential and generating 70MW hydropower, which will be transmitted to the national grid.

Moreover, it will help in eradicating the menace of deforestation by providing electricity as an alternative to the energy needs of the local communities, who hitherto are entirely dependent on forest wood; and create economic opportunities for socioeconomic uplift of the people of AJK.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the role and support of SFD to Pakistan at a very challenging time and assured the delegation for further strengthening ties in the future. Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad assured Pakistan of SFD’s continued support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

government of pakistan hydropower projects SFD Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad

Comments

200 characters

Two lending agreements on hydropower projects signed with SFD

Privatisation of Discos, various IPPs projects under study

Pakistan, China agree to expedite CPEC Phase-2

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

SLA: IMF waiting for release of March data?

Forex dealers, ECs, others: e-integration with FBR made mandatory

Livestock, sugar, other commodities: Ban on export proposed by Jam

SC seeks reports on ‘conversion’ of agri land

Tax system digitalisation: PTBA says concerned at certain provisions of new SRO

Chinese investment: cabinet panel notified

Read more stories