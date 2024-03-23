AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-23

UAE markets gain on possibility of Gaza ceasefire

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

DUBAI: Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday on the possibility of nearing Gaza ceasefire, which will stabilize the economic activities in the region and ease shipping disruptions in the Red Sea.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday “the gaps are narrowing” in talks in Doha toward an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The United States will ask the UN Security Council on Friday to back a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an Israel-Hamas hostage deal, increasing pressure on its ally Israel to allow more humanitarian aid and better protect civilians.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index up 0.4%, gaining for the fifth straight session, lifted by a 1.8% jump in UAE’s third-largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

Market heavyweights First Abu Dhabi Bank and International Holding Company added 0.6% and 0.15, respectively.

Abu Dhabi Ports gained 1% after the firm acquired a 60% stake in the Tbilisi Dry Port.

Oil prices - a key contributor to Gulf’s economies - were up 0.14% at $85.90 a barrel by 1111 GMT.

Dubai’s main index settled 0.1% higher amid a volatile session, helped by a 1.6% rise in Dubai Islamic Bank and a 1.8% jump in Emirates Central Cooling Systems.

Gaza Antony Blinken UAE markets Gaza ceasefire Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

UAE markets gain on possibility of Gaza ceasefire

Privatisation of Discos, various IPPs projects under study

Pakistan, China agree to expedite CPEC Phase-2

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

SLA: IMF waiting for release of March data?

Forex dealers, ECs, others: e-integration with FBR made mandatory

Livestock, sugar, other commodities: Ban on export proposed by Jam

SC seeks reports on ‘conversion’ of agri land

Tax system digitalisation: PTBA says concerned at certain provisions of new SRO

Chinese investment: cabinet panel notified

Read more stories