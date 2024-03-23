Hamas welcomes China, Russia veto of US-backed Gaza resolution

GAZA STRIP: Hamas voiced “appreciation” on Friday after Russia and China vetoed a US-led draft resolution on a Gaza ceasefire at the UN Security Council.

The United States put forward a resolution that supported “the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire” and for the first time condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas.

“We express our appreciation for the position of Russia, China and Algeria who rejected the biased American resolution of aggression against our people,” the Palestinian group said in a statement.

Hamas said the draft contained “misleading wording that is complicit” with Israel and “grants it cover and legitimacy to commit a genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

Algeria, the Arab country currently seated on the Security Council, also voted against the text and co-sponsored a new, tougher draft that is expected to come to a vote Saturday but risks a US veto.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia and China had “cynically vetoed” the US-backed text.

“On the resolution, which got very strong support, but then was cynically vetoed by Russia and China, I think we were trying to show the international community a sense of urgency about getting a ceasefire,” he told reporters in Israel.