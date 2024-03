NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was unchanged on Friday, with little importer demand for dollars in the market, but was expected to gain ground in the next few days, helped by inflows from horticultural produce exporters, traders said.

Kenya’s shilling steady, expected to firm due to tea exporter inflows

At 0728 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 132.00/133.00 per dollar, the same as Thursday’s closing rate.