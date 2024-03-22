Forex reserves rise by $239m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign reserves rose by $239 million during the last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

According to SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.391 billion as of March 15, 2024 compared to $13.151 billion.

During the week under review, SBP’s reserves increased by $105 million to reach $8.018 billion up from $7.913 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.373 billion, surged by $134 million in a week.

The current level of foreign reserves is sufficient to cover the import bill of 1.54 months.

