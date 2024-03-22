AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Mar 22, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-03-22

Changa Manga forest: Minister launches monumental tree planting campaign

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2024 04:57am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, launched a monumental tree planting campaign in Changa Manga forest, District Kasur, on Thursday afternoon.

The initiative, coinciding with International Forest Day, aims to bolster Punjab’s greenery and promote environmental health.

Minister joined by students from local schools, achieved an impressive feat by planting 109,000 trees in just one minute, covering an expanse of 90 acres. This remarkable endeavour was made possible through the enthusiastic participation of 13,000 students representing various schools across District Kasur.

Addressing the media, the minister emphasised the pivotal role each individual played in safeguarding the environment. He underscored the urgency of planting more trees to combat pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, thereby ensuring a cleaner and safer Punjab for future generations.

Furthermore, Bherth unveiled plans for collaboration between the Communication and Works Department and the Forest Department Punjab. Together, they will embark on a programme to plant trees along roadsides as part of the Sarkhain Bahal-Khushal Punjab initiative.

This initiative stands as a testament to Punjab’s unwavering dedication to fostering a cleaner and greener future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Tree plantation environmental health Changa Manga forest tree planting campaign Sohaib Ahmed Bherth

