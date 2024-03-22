Plea against Nawaz: LHC asks petitioner to come prepared

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday expressed its displeasure during the hearing of a petition filed against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for attending a meeting of the Punjab cabinet.

A bar member, Nadeem Sarwar, approached the LHC against Nawaz Sharif with the prayer to restrain him from attending the cabinet meeting. The petitioner contended that Nawaz Sharif was neither a minister nor a chief minister; hence he could not preside over an administrative meeting.

On a court’s query whether Nawaz Sharif was giving instructions in his own name during the meeting the petitioner could not come up with a satisfactory answer. "Was he issuing orders with his signature"?

He; however, said a press release mentioned him ordering distribution of electric bikes and running underground train. The court asked him whether the press release mentioned that Nawaz Sharif gave instruction during the cabinet meeting. The petitioner presented a photograph of Nawaz Sharif showing him attending a meeting on which the court asked him if it was a cabinet meeting.

The court at this angrily remarked that the lawyer had filed the petition on baseless assumptions. It adjourned the proceedings and directed the counsel to appear fully prepared on the next hearing.

