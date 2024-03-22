LDA DG inaugurates Miyawaki Forest at LDA Avenue-1

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq here on Thursday inaugurated the Miyawaki Forest at LDA Avenue-1.

Under the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign, 6,000 Miyawaki plants were planted at F Block of LDA Avenue-1. Senior LDA officials, Synergy Chief Executive Officer Ambreen Riaz Sapra, Synergy team and a large number of children from LDA schools participated in the Miyawaki Forest planting ceremony, which was organized in collaboration with Synergy. The LDA DG, officers, staff and school children planted Miyawaki plants.

On this occasion, Farooq also distributed free saplings among the residents of Avenue-1. He said that LDA was distributing saplings at different points of the city free among citizens and it will plant over 200,000 saplings under the support of private housing schemes.

Later, the LDA DG also launched a tree plantation drive at the Finance and Trade Centre, Emporium Mall, Johar Town. Member of the National Assembly Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar also planted the sapling in the Finance and Trade Center.

On this occasion, Khokhar said that the LDA had started a special campaign on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He averred that only LDA was planting 200,000 saplings in Lahore, which will help in reducing pollution.

