SFAH, local teams conduct joint operation in Qasimabad

HYDERABAD: Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad (SFAH) and local administration teams have conducted a joint operation in Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wahid Channa. Max Bachat Mart was sealed for not following the rules of Sindh Food Authority. A fine of Rs 5 lac was also imposed on the management of the mart.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso said that the people engaged in the food items business should fully follow the rules of Sindh Food Authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024