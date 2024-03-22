APNS felicitates Mubashir Hassan

KARACHI: The APNS welcomes and congratulate Mubashir Hassan on his appointment for the second term as Principal Information Officer (PIO). The APNS is confident that during his present tenure the problems of the print media would be addressed specially the distribution of ads on merit, timely clearance of dues and pending issue of increase in the Govt advertising rates. The APNS hoped that the relations of the Federal Govt with the media would be further strengthened.

Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Mr. Sarmad Ali, Secretary General All Pakistan Newspapers Society in a statement have noted with pleasure that a prominent and experienced person has been re-appointed as PIO and hoped that under his tenure the issues pertaining to the print media which are still lying unattended would be addressed.

