AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka defend Hasaranga’s Test selection despite ban

AFP Published 21 Mar, 2024 07:57pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYLHET: Sri Lanka on Thursday defended the inclusion of all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga in the Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh despite his suspension by the ICC.

The move allows Hasaranga to serve out his ban during the Bangladesh Tests – and save himself for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in June, Sri Lanka’s next international fixture.

If he were not included in the squad for Bangladesh Tests, the Sri Lanka T20 captain would have to sit out the first four matches of the World Cup.

Hasaranga was on Monday criticised by umpires during the third one-day international against Bangladesh, when he snatched his cap from one and ridiculed him.

Later that day, the 26-year-old apparently ended his retirement from Test cricket and was included in Sri Lanka’s 17-man Test squad.

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council handed down the punishment after Hasaranga was found guilty of “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision”, earning him three demerit points.

This brought his total demerit points to eight in a 24-month period, which, according to ICC rules, was converted into four suspension points.

The four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or four ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first.

But Sri Lanka’s media manager, Mahinda Halangola, said on Thursday that Hasaranga’s inclusion in the Test squad was not meant to help him serve out his ban before the World Cup.

Hasaranga had announced his retirement from Test cricket in August to prolong his limited-overs career.

But Halangola said Hasaranga had changed his mind and wrote a letter to the cricket board saying he “wants to play” Test cricket.

“The selectors thought about it and decided to select him for the Test series”, he added.

This was Hasaranga’s second suspension in less than a month, after he was suspended for two Twenty20 internationals for showing dissent at an umpire during the third T20 against Afghanistan in February.

The Test suspension means Hasaranga will also be available for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League from the start.

Sri Lanka’s two-Test series against Bangladesh starts on Friday in Sylhet.

Sri Lanka Twenty20 World Cup Wanindu Hasaranga

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka defend Hasaranga’s Test selection despite ban

We do not want armed conflict with Afghanistan: defence minister

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

IMF pushes Sri Lanka to clinch debt deal with China

US diplomat Donald Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in at 66,000 level

Govt to take tough economic measures to steer country out of crisis: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola jumps substantial Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant

Read more stories