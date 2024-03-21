AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Gulf bourses rise on Fed’s rate cut stance; Dubai slips

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 07:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf closed higher on Thursday, led by the Saudi index, joining a global rally as investors cheered the U.S. Federal Reserve’s indication that it will still deliver three rate cuts this year.

The Fed kept borrowing costs unchanged on Wednesday and signaled they still expect to ease interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 0.8% after previous session of losses, lifted by gains in finance and communications services sectors.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, soared 4.5%, the highest intraday rise in nearly three years, while the kingdom’s largest lender, Saudi National Bank, climbed 2.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was up for a fourth straight session and ended 0.2% higher, supported by a 1.1% rise in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and a 1.6% gain in Aldar Properties.

Dubai’s Parkin shares jump more than 30% in bourse debut

The Qatari benchmark index edged up 0.1% after a second consecutive session of losses, with most sectors in the green.

Ooredoo gained 1.3% and the region’s largest lender, Qatar National Bank, added 0.3%.

Dubai’s benchmark index fell 0.3%, dragged down by losses in real estate, utilities, finance and communication services sectors.

Emirates NBD, the emirate’s largest lender, dropped 1.1% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties slipped 0.5%.

However, Parkin, which oversees public parking operations in the emirates, surged 35% on its first day of trading, closing at 2.84 dirham against IPO price of 2.1 dirhams.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 1.6%. ending four sessions of losses. E-Finance surged 9.5% and Fawry for Banking Technology climbed 7.9%.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.8% to 12,836
 KUWAIT           was up 0.5% to 8,117
 QATAR            gained 0.1% to 10,211
 EGYPT            rose 1.6% to 29,055
 BAHRAIN          added 0.1% to 2,051
 OMAN             fell 0.4% to 4,791
 ABU DHABI        up 0.1% to 9,286
 DUBAI            lost 0.3% to 4,278
========================================
